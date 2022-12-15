Sadiq Khan’s Woke Training Hypocrisy

Back in October 2020, Sadiq Khan famously solved racism by introducing “Let’s Talk About Race” training. Earlier this year it became mandatory in City Hall, with every employee required to complete it to ensure the GLA would be “a committedly anti-racist organisation”. “Our capital’s diversity is its greatest strength, but the makeup of too many organisations, especially at their highest levels, fails to present a true picture of modern London”…

How’s it going? Well, at the Oversight Committee yesterday, GLA Chief Executive Officer was asked about the completion rates of the training. The team with the worst completion rate is… Sadiq Khan’s office.

At the same committee, it was also revealed that the draft diversity and inclusion budget for City Hall is £700,000 for 2023-2024. The total budget for supporting people in food poverty? £400,000.