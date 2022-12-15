Today is the first day of nurse strikes, the first nationwide action in the Royal College of Nursing’s 106-year history. Given the appalling state of NHS services anyway, it’s possible patients won’t actually notice the walk-out. Today’s Mirror front page carries the screeching, virtue-signalling splash of “WE ARE WITH YOU.”

NHS workers subscribed to the paper should take that with a pinch of salt, however. As all Daily Mirror jobs make clear, company perks include:

“Private Healthcare Cash Plan – free health cash plan so you can claim back cash for a range of medical expenses.”

Guido hopes BUPA has sufficient supplies of today’s Mirror in their waiting rooms…