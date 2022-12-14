Wakeford’s 18-Month Migrant Crisis U-Turn

The road to Damascus gets shorter every day, as Christian Wakeford has yet again proved in spectacular fashion. The Conservative-turned-Labour MP for Bury South, who once attacked the “woke agenda” only to “proudly wear” that agenda’s “badge” just two years later, has now read the runes on the migrant crisis. In just under 18 months, he’s gone from saying this…

“These asylum seekers aren’t just travelling through one safe country, they’re very often travelling through many safe countries – essentially having a shopping trolley as to what they want, economic migration…”

To this:

“I want to go on record and say what I said 18 months ago was wrong and I am sorry for saying it. Every week, government uses scapegoats and as we continue to see even yesterday, asylum seekers have been one for this government for far too long. I am sorry for playing into that narrative. These people aren’t arbitrary numbers for newspaper editors to froth at the mouth about and stoke the fire of intolerance. They are human beings who have hopes and dreams, for them and their children, they want a good education, to live life without fear of persecution.”

Thereby completing his total ideological transformation in near-record time…