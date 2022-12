It’s Politico’s Christmas party tonight and Guido hears the new, long-awaited Playbook line-up’s going to be announced. As Guido reported on the 25th November, Rosa Prince has bagged the editor gig. Unlike previous editors however, it sounds like she won’t be writing the bulk of the morning emails. Instead the rota system will remain, with The Mirror’s Dan Bloom rumoured to be joining the line-up. Details will surely be made clearer tomorrow morning…