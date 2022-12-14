Inflation Rate Drops to 10.7% mdi-fullscreen

The rate of inflation thankfully dropped by a modest amount between October and November, from 11.1% to 10.7%. Have we passed the top of the peak? 

Jeremy Hunt:

“I know it is tough for many right now, but it is vital that we take the tough decisions needed to tackle inflation – the number one enemy that makes everyone poorer. If we make the wrong choices now, high prices will persist and prolong the pain for millions.”

Rachel Reeves:

“Today’s numbers show just our weak our economy continues to be, but we do not have to continue on this path of managed decline.”

Over to the Bank of England MPC…

 mdi-timer December 14 2022 @ 07:32 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments