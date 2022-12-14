Gullis’s Deportation Bill Voted Down by Lefty MPs mdi-fullscreen

Jonathan Gullis’s Asylum Seekers (Removal to safe countries) bill has been defeated in the Commons by left-wing MPs. Gullis’s anti-ECHR bill won the backing of 69 MPs – almost all Tories bar the DUP’s Sammy Wilson and Rob Roberts. 188 MPs voted it down, including 124 Labour MPs, 38 SNP, 10 LibDems and plenty of independent left wingers. Four Tories voted against the bill: Robert Buckland, David Davis, Simon Hoare and David Simmonds.

The list of Aye Tories is eyebrow raising. Ironically Boris – one of the key proponents of the bill – didn’t bother turning up to vote. However the following big names all backed the bill:

  • Nigel Adams
  • Bill Cash
  • Simon Clarke
  • Tracey Crouch
  • Mark Francois
  • John Hayes
  • Philip Hollobone
  • Bernard Jenkin
  • Brandon lewis
  • Esther McVey
  • Amanda Milling
  • Priti Patel
  • John Redwood
  • Desmond Swayne
  • John Wittingdale
  • Bill Wiggin

This isn’t a rebellion that will go away for Rishi…
