Jonathan Gullis’s Asylum Seekers (Removal to safe countries) bill has been defeated in the Commons by left-wing MPs. Gullis’s anti-ECHR bill won the backing of 69 MPs – almost all Tories bar the DUP’s Sammy Wilson and Rob Roberts. 188 MPs voted it down, including 124 Labour MPs, 38 SNP, 10 LibDems and plenty of independent left wingers. Four Tories voted against the bill: Robert Buckland, David Davis, Simon Hoare and David Simmonds.

The list of Aye Tories is eyebrow raising. Ironically Boris – one of the key proponents of the bill – didn’t bother turning up to vote. However the following big names all backed the bill:

Nigel Adams

Bill Cash

Simon Clarke

Tracey Crouch

Mark Francois

John Hayes

Philip Hollobone

Bernard Jenkin

Brandon lewis

Esther McVey

Amanda Milling

Priti Patel

John Redwood

Desmond Swayne

John Wittingdale

Bill Wiggin

This isn’t a rebellion that will go away for Rishi…