Downing Street have confirmed the investigation into Dominic Raab’s conduct is now looking into eight complaints, five more than Lawyer Adam Tolley KC was already investigating. All five come from the within the Ministry of Justice. No10’s spokesperson said this afternoon:

“I can confirm that the PM has now asked the investigator to include five further formal complaints relating to conduct at the Ministry of Justice as part of the ongoing investigation and in line with existing terms… We think it’s right that there’s an independent process and that the investigator looks into these claims thoroughly before coming to a view.”

Twelve years in Parliament, most of those in government, and only after a concerted pile-on do these allegations appear. That’s the sound of the lobby salivating at the prospect of another scalp…