At PMQs today amid a Punch and Judy bust-up between the PM and Sir Keir, Starmer told the Commons:

“Under the last Labour government, we had fair pay for nurses and no strikes. I will not be taking any lectures from [the PM]”

For a leader of the opposition who’s made so much political capital out of telling the truth to Parliament, it appears Starmer misled the house today.

FullFact already fact-checked this claim when Wes Streeting made it in November, albeit he tweeted it rather than saying it the Commons. FullFact found two examples of formal strike action by NHS staff between 1997 and 2010, as well as “one unofficial strike involving hundreds of staff”.

In August 2002 the BBC reported staff at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary held a 48-hour strike over pay and working conditions.

In November 2002 The Times reported of an “unofficial strike” involving 500 clerical and administrative staff at at least five Glasgow hospitals.

In October 2005, the BBC reported staff working at four NHS hospitals in Newcastle held a strike over wages.

This seems ripe for a point of order…