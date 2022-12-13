Tory MP Adam Afriyie has been declared bankrupt in a specialist court. According to PA, a bankruptcy order was made against the gilded Afriyie, MP for Windsor, at an online hearing in the Insolvency and Companies Court today.
Last November, The Guardian revealed that Afriyie was facing bankruptcy proceedings over unpaid taxes. Before Parliament, Afriyie set up IT firm Connect Support Services. It did so well he took a four-storey house in Great College St just by the Palace of Westminster. His firm went into insolvency in 2017 with £1.7 million owed to HMRC. His announcement in the summer that he was stepping down is given added poignancy by this news: bankrupt MPs have to relinquish their seat…
UPDATE: Afriyie has released a statement:
“This has been ongoing for many years following business failures some time ago. I am ultimately responsible for some of the bank borrowing through personal guarantee. I’ve been trying to sell our home and downsize for some time, but it’s a tough market.
“It is a stressful time and it’ll be tough for a while, but I’m far from the only person in a difficult position, and I will continue to do my best to support my constituents until the next general election when I’ll be standing down.”