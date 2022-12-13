Tory MP Adam Afriyie has been declared bankrupt in a specialist court. According to PA, a bankruptcy order was made against the gilded Afriyie, MP for Windsor, at an online hearing in the Insolvency and Companies Court today.

Last November, The Guardian revealed that Afriyie was facing bankruptcy proceedings over unpaid taxes. Before Parliament, Afriyie set up IT firm Connect Support Services. It did so well he took a four-storey house in Great College St just by the Palace of Westminster. His firm went into insolvency in 2017 with £1.7 million owed to HMRC. His announcement in the summer that he was stepping down is given added poignancy by this news: bankrupt MPs have to relinquish their seat…

UPDATE: Afriyie has released a statement: