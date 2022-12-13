Rishi Launches Major Push to Tackle Illegal Migrants

Rishi Sunak has launched a surprisingly decent campaign to crack down on illegal migration, including robust plans to crackdown on illegal migration from Albania. During his Commons statement, he announced an agreement embedding border force officers in Tirana airport for the first time. The government will also be issuing guidance for Home Office caseworkers making it “crystal clear that Albania is a safe country.”

Another major change – which will help bring down the number of approved asylum seekers both from Albania and elsewhere – is the plan to raise the threshold to claim victimhood of modern slavery, requiring for the first time, proof. Rishi also told the Commons that the government’s setting up a new 400-strong unit to expedite Albanian cases.

As a result of these changes and others, the PM put on the record that the government expects the massive backlog of initial asylum decisions to be abolished by the end of next year. A big promise. And if broken will help to break the Tories…