Sparks flew at the Business Select Committee hearing this afternoon, as BEIS Secretary Grant Shapps clashed with Committee Chair Darren Jones over the state of the economy. Jones even accused Shapps of being “rude [and] inappropriate” for interrupting him:

“You don’t seem to want to have a discussion based on data around the performance of your department in terms of economic growth…”

A testy Grant Shapps later apologised for failing to bring “a nine-point plan” with him. Handbags…