Tim Loughton Clashes with Zarah Sultana Over Woke Diversity & Inclusion Spending

Tory MP Tim Loughton talking sense this afternoon on Politics Live over the ludicrous sums wasted on diversity and inclusion officers across Whitehall:
“At a time when taxes are historically at a very high level, we are spending £427 million on equality, diversity, and inclusiveness staff. Some of whom I’m sure are doing a really good job. But the rest of them, are they really essential, are they really a priority, when we need more nurses, more train drivers… that’s what we are questioning.”
Conservative Way Forward have published a report on their investigation, although co-conspirators will already be familiar with the number of these roles that crop up every ten minutes in the public sector. Loughton is one of 40 MPs to have signed a letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this morning calling for this waste to be rooted out once and for all. Inevitably, Zarah Sultana had to pretend scrapping this sort of thing was “classic Tory ‘divide and conquer.”
Read the full letter below:
“Dear Chancellor,
In the recent budget, the Government decided to tax the British public at levels not seen since the end of the Second World War, and to spend more public money in 2023 and 2024 than at any point since the mid-1970s.
We need to be able to reassure our constituents, who are worried about the cost of living crisis, that every penny of taxpayers’ money spent on their behalf provides value for money and is not wasted.
We would therefore like to draw your attention to a report by the Conservative Way Forward group: “Defunding Politically Motivated Campaigns: saving taxpayers billions by ending waste and division.”
The report sets out £7bn in public expenditure that could be curtailed and returned to taxpayers, whilst at the same time ending government support for politically motivated and divisive activities. We will have a much better chance of cutting taxes or spending more on frontline public services if we end this sort of waste.
We hope that you will carefully analyse the recommendations in this report and, ahead of the next fiscal statement, provide us and our constituents with the reassurance they need that the government takes rooting out waste seriously.
Yours sincerely,
Greg Smith MP (Chair)
Sir Jake Berry MP
Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP
Sir Desmond Swayne MP
Sir Robert Syms MP
Rt Hon David Davis MP
Rt Hon Esther McVey MP
Lee Anderson MP
Scott Benton MP
Peter Bone MP
Ben Bradley MP
Andrew Bridgen MP
Alun Cairns MP
Miriam Cates MP
Brendan Clarke-Smith MP
Robert Courts MP
Philip Davies MP
Richard Drax MP
Nick Fletcher MP
James Grundy MP
Jonathan Gullis MP
Andrea Jenkyns MP
Pauline Latham OBE MP
Andrew Lewer MP
Dr Julian Lewis MP
Tim Loughton MP
Jonathan Lord MP
Craig Mackinlay MP
Damien Moore MP
Henry Smith MP
Derek Thomas MP
Bill Wiggin MP
+9 private Conservative MPs