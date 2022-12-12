Gay news website Pink News has updated its website today, giving distressed users the option of seeing only positive news stories about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

In a recent reader survey, 25% of respondents said they wanted help on days when they might need a “pick-me-up” – when they were not feeling up to “coping with some of the more depressing news stories.” The new ‘uplifting stories only’ option is “for when you want happy vibes”…

Explaining the move, Pink News said that now is “a time of continued anguish for the LGBTQ+ community”. Snowflakes seem to be making a comeback in the last few days…