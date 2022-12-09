WATCH: Bob Seely’s Plan to Strip Harry and Meghan of Royal Titles

No-one in Britain, with the volcanic exception of Piers Morgan, is more exercised by the Harry and Meghan drama than Conservative MP Bob Seely. Having first fumed to Tom Newton Dunn on December 1, claiming he’d table a Private Member’s Bill to strip the pair of their titles if he “had the time“, Seely has now finally seen enough. In the eight days since, he’s found the time after all…

Seely told Dan Wootton his cunning plan on GB News:

“… What we’ve found is a reasonably obscure 1917 bill called the Royal Titles Bill, and we’re going to bring in – potentially – an amendment to that. And that Bill was brought in in 1917 to strip various aristocrats [of their titles] in this country, members of the royal family, who were siding with the Germans in World War One.”

He’s hoping to table the amendment early next year. It would certainly gain the Royal Assent in quick time – and save Harry’s father the nuisance of doing the job himself…