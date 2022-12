On Wednesday, a London church congregation settled down for a festive service. The attendees were surprised and tickled to receive a reading from No. 10’s deputy press secretary, Beatrice Timpson. It appears the vicar decided to have a joke at the government’s expense…

The punchline, “No room for them in the inn” failed to land. In Britain, the government would have spent £6.8m a day to put Mary and Joseph up in a five-star hotel for as long as they want…