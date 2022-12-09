Revenge Porn, Steal An ATV, HS2 True Costs, Ministerial Inflation, Sinn Fein Expenses, And… Scotland
A miscellany of facts, assertions, questions and questionable assertions from the factualité of the Palace of Westminster, last week.
- Again, none of this is perfect. Minister Paul Scully, presenting the Online Safety Bill
- In the past five years, 12,000 people reported to the revenge porn helpline almost 200,000 pieces of content that fell into that category. Maria Miller
- We secured 23.2 billion items of PPE. Steve Barclay
- Prof Clare McGlynn said in an evidence session that 75% of children aged 16 and 17 used or knew how to use a VPN which means they can avoid internet age controls. Sarah Champion
- A lot of quad bikes have ignition systems so basic that in some cases people do not need a key. They can start them with a screwdriver. Ben Everitt
- In 2021 there was a charge rate of suspects of 6.89% in rural areas compared with 8.55% in urban areas. Holly Lynch
- Only 3% of pupils at grammar schools are eligible for free school meals as opposed to 18% to 20% entitlement at non-selective schools. Christine Blower
- Michael Byng, a quantity surveyor, believes the true cost of HS2 should be £158 billion not £102 billion and that the true costs are being withheld from parliament for fear of cancellation of the project. Tony Gueterbock (Lord Berkeley)
- More than 2 million emergency food parcels were handed out last year. Alison McGovern
- Fifty-nine per cent of private renters on universal credit – 844,000 households – have rents above the maximum that local authorities will cover. Karen Buck
- We have recently announced two tranches of additional investment totaling £900 million to prevent more than £1 billion-worth of fraud. Mel Stride
- Twenty-one per cent of those aged between 16 and 64 are currently not in work or seeking work, at a time when the British Chambers of Commerce estimates there are 1.2 million unfilled jobs in the economy. Gareth Bacon
- Each day in the UK, there are around 300 rapes, of which around 190 are reported. Of those, only three rapists will see the inside of a courtroom. Kate Osborne
- In the year ending March 2022, almost 120,000 stalking offences were reported to the police, but less than 6,000 of those reports resulted in a charge. Emily Thornberry
- In 1979 there were two Ministers in the Department of Transport; there are now five. In 1979, there were five Ministers in the DHSS. That department has now been split into two and there are six Ministers in each. George Young
- In the 2022-23 academic year there were just 444 trainee physics teachers across the whole of England and some 400 schools in England do not have a teacher for physics A-level. Jenny Chapman
- It is exactly 50 years since I was a booking clerk at Macclesfield. The first class return fare from Macclesfield to London was £7.50. If the Minister and I took a train these days from Macclesfield to London at 8am, the return first class fare would be £360.20; that has not gone up with inflation, it has flown through the roof. Peter Snape
- The National Grid is unable to give a guarantee to connect offshore wind to the main transmissions until 2030. Michael Morris
- The Government have capped domestic use at 34p per kWh, but for my constituents in park homes, the rate is an eye-watering 78p per unit for electricity. Anne McLaughlin
- In 2019, there were 54 women waiting more than a year to see a gynaecologist. That number is now more than 40,000. Caroline Johnson
- Absentee Sinn Fein MPs have received £10 million in various allowances over the last 10 years alone. Gregory Campbell
- I want to raise the case of my constituent Mr Simpson whose wife died last Tuesday after waiting 16 hours for an ambulance. Emma Hardy
- Across north-east London, our population is set to grow by the the total of the population of Dover in the next five years. Lyn Brown
- That GP surgery serves up to 35,000 people in my constituency, of whom 80% do not have English as a first language. Paul Bristow (Peterborough)
FIVE QUESTIONS
- When someone is released at 3pm on a Friday from Wormwood Scrubs and then has to see their parole officer in Cambridge that same day, what chance do they have of make that appointment before 5pm? Simon Fell
- Given that 12 EU countries do not allow any asylum applications from Albania on the grounds that Albania is a democratic country, why do we not do the same? Henry Bellingham
- Will the Minister acknowledge that the European Social Charter is an instrument of the Council of Europe and not the Euriopean Union so still applies in this country? Bryn Davies
- Can the Minister point to any empirical evidence or analysis that demonstrates that the doubling of the prison population in the last 40 years has made this country more law-abiding and less violent? Alex Carlile
- Where are they on both sides of the House? Given that the NHS is the No.1 priority of the Opposition, where are they? Steve Brine
AND THREE QUESTIONABLE ASSERTIONS
- Scotland has everything it takes to be a hugely successful, self-governing, self-sustaining nation. Yet Westminster control has held us back while comparable countries go on to prosper. Steven Bonnar
- We forego about £3.2 billion in revenue from non-doms every year. Peter Dowd
- Theft figures have fallen 46% since March 2010 from 4.99 million theft offenses to 2.69 million. Police minister Chris Philp