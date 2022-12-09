In her response to the latest fiscal statement, Rachel Reeves didn’t hold back. One of her stand-out attacks was over Rishi’s predilection for signature-laden, glossy, social media graphics.

“The latest Prime Minister, spent so much time as Chancellor practising his signature for his glossy Instagram graphics that he failed to put even the most simple checks on Covid support schemes.”

It seems the shadow chancellor isn’t entirely opposed to glossy graphics, however, as Labour is now hiring a senior digital content officer specifically to support Rachel‘s online presence.

The £46,253.36 role will be responsible for “delivering impactful digital content for the shadow chancellor to advance Labour’s economic credibility with key voters online.” Which Guido predicts may involve putting out more than one or two “glossy Instagram graphics”…

“The successful candidate will have excellent understanding of social media platforms and what makes great content, excellent knowledge of how to campaign and generate change online, excellent understanding of how to communicate complex economic messages in a powerful way online and experience of managing multi-channel social media platforms for national or international organisations, campaigns or brand.”

Maybe the successful candidate should book in a coffee with Rishi’s guys to ask how it’s done…