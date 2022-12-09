The BBC is splashing £1.2 million a year in taxpayers’ cash on equality and diversity officers, an FoI request has revealed. In research published by Conservative Way Forward, the publicly-funded broadcaster admits to 15 members of staff employed on issues predominantly related to equality, diversity, and inclusivity – with an average salary of £80,000. More than twice as much as the average nurse…

Perhaps this shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, in 2020 the BBC announced it would spend a whopping £100 million over three years to produce more “diverse” and “inclusive” content. Then-Director General Tony Hall claimed it would help to address “the stain of systemic racism”. The good news is they’re on track to exceed their target: between April 2021 and April 2022, they spent £44 million. The bad news for the 400 staff working at the World Service is they had to lose their jobs in a cost-cutting restructure earlier this year…