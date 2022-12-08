Taking to Instagram yesterday, Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer highlighted his hard work on employment and homelessness – longstanding social issues facing ex-servicemen, which have proved stiff to tackle.

The honourable member also noted the weather in London this week, saying it had been a “busy but cold week”. Looking closely at the photo, however, it appears No. 10 has the heating on full blast.

Given recent rumours about Mercer’s talks to defect to Labour, it’s no surprise to see Johnny leans to the left…