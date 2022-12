Taking to Instagram yesterday, Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer highlighted his hard work on employment and homelessness – longstanding social issues facing ex-servicemen, which have proved stiff to tackle.

The honourable member also noted the weather in London this week, saying it had been a “busy but cold week”.¬†Looking closely at the photo, however, it appears No. 10 has the heating on full blast.¬†

Given recent rumours about Mercer’s talks to defect to Labour, it’s no surprise to see Johnny leans to the left…