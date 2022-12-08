Independent MP Bloc Overtakes LibDems

The suspension of Julian Knight and Conor McGinn last night saw the number of independent MPs swell to 15, thus seeing the size of their rank overtake that of the LibDems. Even despite their smattering of by-election victories since the 2019 election…

Guido’s happy to provide a comparison list, with details of relevant misdemeanours…

Nick Brown (ex-Labour) – Ex-chief whip suspended over an investigation into a complaint against him Jeremy Corbyn (ex-Labour) – Suspended for his reaction to the EHRC report into antisemitism within Labour, in which he defended his leadership by saying “the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated” Jonathan Edwards (ex-Plaid) – Suspended in 2020 after arrest on suspicion of assault. Whip restored in August however Edwards said he wouldn’t be re-joining the Plaid group in Westminster Patrick Grady (ex-SNP) – Suspended in June 2022 after being found to have made an ‘unwanted sexual advance’ towards a teenager at a social gathering in 2016 Rupa Huq (ex-Labour) – Suspended after Guido published audio footage of her calling Kwasi Kwarteng “superficially black” at Labour’s 2022 conference. Chris Pincher (ex-Conservative) – Suspended after being reported to the independent complaints and grievance scheme after allegedly groping two men while drunk at the Carlton Club Rob Roberts (ex-Conservative) – Suspended after Commons complaints panel found he broke sexual misconduct policy, following revelations by Guido of repeated and unwanted sexual advances towards a male former member of staff Claudia Webbe (ex-Labour) – Suspended after being charged with harassment of a woman over a period of nearly two years Neil Coyle (ex-Labour) – Suspended after making Sinophobic comments to a journalist while drunk in Strangers Bar Margaret Ferrier (ex-SNP) – Suspended in 2020 after allegations emerged she’d travelled from Scotland to London despite having Covid symptoms, and then back to Scotland after testing positive Matt Hancock (ex-Conservative) – Suspended for going on I’m A Celebrity Conor McGinn (ex-Labour) – Suspended after a complaint was lodged against him under the party’s complaints process Christina Rees (ex-Labour) – Suspended over alleged bullying of constituency staff David Warburton (ex-Conservative) – Whip withdrawn after a series of allegations related to sexual harassment and cocaine use Julian Knight (ex-Conservative) – Whip removed after a complaint about him was made to the Met Police