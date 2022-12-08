Ex-US spy Anne Sacoolas has been sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months, over the death of Harry Dunn. Sacoolas crashed into Dunn whilst driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019. She pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving via video link in October, having previously claimed diplomatic immunity in the US since August 2019. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

“Anne Sacoolas has finally been sentenced in a British court. Since Harry’s death in August 2019 we have been clear that Ms Sacoolas should return to the UK to face British justice. Since she chose not to, virtual hearings were arranged as the most viable way to bring the case to Court and give justice to Harry’s family. I want to pay tribute to the incredible resolve of Harry’s family and I hope that the judgment provides some closure. We have learnt important lessons from this tragic incident, including improvements to the process around exemptions from diplomatic immunity and ensuring the US takes steps to improve road safety around RAF Croughton.”

The family’s three-year saga family is finally over.