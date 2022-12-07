Zahawi Stands Up for £100,000 Earners who “Scrimp and Save” to Send Kids to Private School

Westminster’s Christmas party season kicked off last night, with the ASI hosting Education Secretary/ Chancellor/ Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster Tory Party Chairman for drinks on Great Smith Street. Nadhim Zahawi set out the Tories’ narrow flightpath for victory in 2024. Namely defending those who earn £100,000 to £150,000 who “scrimp and save” to send their kids to private school…

Reminding the youthful room that Britain is not Twitter, he promised to build a campaigning machine at CCHQ…

“…that is the best we can deliver. We’ve got Isaac Levido back to do the work and, of course, support the front line of great volunteers we have up and down the country… for next May’s elections and be ready and fighting fit for the General Election whenever it comes.” “Because our opponents will be found out; they are hypocrites, they attack independent schools yet they choose to send their children to those same independent schools.”

Zahawi also slammed Labour for being “anti-enterprise, anti-opportunity”, joking that if you “look at their rhetoric – not much policy but rhetoric – they’re going to come after you.”

The Tory base is genuinely fired up about this issue…