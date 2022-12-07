Guido can reveal the Conservative Party is to raise its standard membership fee by 56% to fill the black hole in its finances. Fees will shortly rise from £25 a year to £39, with existing members retaining the £25 rate until January 1, 2024. The news comes as Labour beat the Tories on donations for the second quarter in a row…

The announcement was announced in a call with association chairs last night, many of whom are angry and point out that the Tories are having a hard enough time attracting members as it is.

The party spins that the move is necessary after being frozen for 16 years, and is still cheaper than Labour’s £56 offering. Meanwhile the CCHQ efforts to boost staff morale continue. Yesterday, workers received a text alert: “There is a Toblerone in the kitchen, please help yourself”…