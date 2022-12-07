Rishi Confirms “Tough, New” Anti-Strike Laws

Rishi just put the union barons on notice. Speaking at PMQs, the Sunak confirmed the government will push ahead with much-needed anti-strike laws:

“Hard working families right now in this country are facing challenges. The Government has been reasonable. It has accepted the recommendations of a pay review body, giving pay rises in many cases higher than the private sector. But if the union leaders continue to be unreasonable then it is my duty to take action to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public and that is why since I became Prime Minister I have been working for new tough laws to protect people from this disruption.”

About time, given David Cameron secretly watered down the laws just to court the unions into supporting Remain. The new laws will extend minimum service across the public sector, which were ditched in 2016. Starmer was clearly keen to talk about anything else…