When Guido heard the rumour a fortnight ago that one Seb Payne was trying for a seat at the next election, the party of his choosing was not hard to guess. It therefore makes complete sense that this morning he announces his move from His Majesty’s Financial Times to wet-centrist Tory think tank Onward. Its former director has just made a move into No. 10 as Rishi’s deputy chief of staff…

The press announcement this morning saw Payne hail his new outfit as “Westminster’s finest think tank”:

“Onward’s values are my values and I can’t wait to take up the mantle from the outstanding work done by Will [Tanner] and Adam [Hawksbee].”

Danny Finkelstein, chairman of Onward’s advisory board, says, “It is testimony to the quality and influence of Onward’s work that we have been able to attract such a prominent and respected centre-right journalist to this job.” Guido has asked Northumberland-native Seb whether he’s hoping for Hexham or Berwick in 2024…