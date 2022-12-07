Last night saw the inauguration of a new Westminster awards ceremony, a centre-left competitor to the infamous Spectator Awards, The New Statesman’s ‘Positive Impact Awards’. The awards were hosted by Jason Cowley, Anoosh Chakelian and Andrew Marr, with gongs handed out for those who left their mark on politics, business and wider society in 2022. It looks like an alternative Labour Party conference for those who don’t like leaving the M25…

Top of the agenda for SW1 was the Positive Impact in Politics Award (House of Commons), with Labour’s Carolyn Harris taking home first prize; beating off Rachel Reeves, Stella Creasy, Alicia Kearns, Diana Johnson and Michael Gove.

Appropriately for an awards ceremony about “impact”, Guido notes that the event sponsors were none other than… BAE Sytems.