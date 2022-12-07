It’s not that the usage won’t die, it has metastasised into all areas of public life. “Champions” are everywhere, including one Guido came across recently, a “community engagement champion” for a supermarket. Our culture has a champions infestation. An epidemic of champions. And the House of Commons may be the breeding ground, the laboratory from which they have escaped into the wild.

“Stalwart”, “doughty”, “passionate” though they may be – this over-production of champions is surely reducing their market value. Except for Stephen Doughty, possibly. Or Sarah Champion.

But to the evidence. These examples are the product of the last two days in Parliament:

A doughty champion of animal welfare issues. Elliot Colburn of Tracey Crouch

A champion for animal welfare. Christina Rees of Justin Madders

…have been championing the animal welfare cause. Chris Loder of Sammy Wilson, George Eustice and Geraint Davies

An animal champion in this House. Lisa Cameron of Chris Loder

They will also be supported by progression champions, of whom we have 37 across the country, including in Mercia. Guy Opperman

There are 11 armed forces leaders and 50 champions across the DWP. Mims Davies

An incredibly passionate and vocal champion for internet regulation for many years. Alex Davies Jones of Margaret Hodge

I have been honoured to be a champion of the foundation for over a decade. Vicky Ford of the Internet Watch Foundation

How we can continue to support and champion the sector. Stuart Andrew of Robert Neil

A great champion of improved mental health. Steve Barclay of Alicia Kearns

The people of Warrington could not have a greater champion than him. Will Quince of Andy Carter

A strong champion for Burnley. Will Quince of Anthony Higginbotham

The people of Warrington could not have a greater champion than him. Will Quince of Andy Carter

There has been no greater champion of Hillingdon Hospital. Will Quince of Boris Johnson

The championing of life sciences. Steve Barclay of Will Quince

As an unashamed champion of the nuclear sector. Charlotte Nichols of herself

NB: Gallery Guido will be keeping a weekly Champion Count to monitor the spread of the infection.