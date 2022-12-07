Deputy Speaker Kicks Card-Giving Season Off With Typical Originality

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans has kicked off Westminster’s card-giving season with another classic offering. Living up to his high standards, this year’s effort sees Nigel’s Christmas spirit making a move from the Speaker’s office to the Cabinet table, thanks to cameos from Rishi Sunak and a Father Christmas appearance from Col. Bob Stewart. There’s even an MP4 add-on available via QR code…

Apparently, Rishi’s Christmas Card is less self-deprecating than last year’s. Guido’s sure his is in the post…