Sir Keir’s School Alumni Reminisce About Their Old Shooting Range

At PMQs last Wednesday, Sir Keir went on the attack over Rishi Sunak’s Winchester education:

“Mr Speaker, Winchester College has a rowing club, a rifle club, an extensive arts collection”

Guido’s already pointed out the hypocrisy of Labour’s anti-private school campaign given Starmer’s own posh, home counties, private education. Questions still remain about who paid for his years at the school after it switched from grammar to independent…

Looking at the specifics of Starmer’s attacks on Rishi’s alma matter, however, the hypocrisy becomes even more heightened. Guido’s managed to pin down the details of Sir Keir’s school’s own rifle range, which was up and running during his time there, in the library attic.

Earlier this year a Facebook group for Reigate Grammar School (RGS) alumni saw fellow ex-pupils wistfully reminiscing about the shooting team:

A recent RGS magazine also revealed that “during some recent renovations in our school, we were lucky enough to uncover a goldmine of memorabilia – panels from the old rifle range, which are covered in names and dates from former pupils.” Guido’s had a look and can’t see Sir Keir’s graffito…

While RGS doesn’t have an art collection, kids from Sir Keir’s college have recently enjoyed school trips to Italy, Greece, Moscow, St Petersburg, Washington, New York, and Belize. Sports and music clubs have also done tours of Jersey, Ireland, Italy, Belgium, Canada, South Africa, Dubai and Barbados. He’s rather shot himself in the foot with this latest attack on aspiration…