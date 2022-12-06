Labour‘s Devolution Agenda Pictures Worst Example mdi-fullscreen

After Labour announced their plans for constitutional reform yesterday, they’ve been circulating shiny graphics on social media. One in particular caught Guido’s eye – a photo of Croydon, promoting their devolution agenda. That would be the very same Croydon that the Labour council ran into bankruptcy… 

Labour claim their platform would bring “power and job opportunities” to “our towns, cities and regions”. If Croydon’s an example to go by, only for the official receivers…
mdi-tag-outline Croydon LOLabour
mdi-timer December 6 2022 @ 10:53 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments