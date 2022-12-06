After Labour announced their plans for constitutional reform yesterday, they’ve been circulating shiny graphics on social media. One in particular caught Guido’s eye – a photo of Croydon, promoting their devolution agenda. That would be the very same Croydon that the Labour council ran into bankruptcy…

The next Labour Government will hand power to our towns, cities and regions so we can reignite our economy and build a fairer country - together. pic.twitter.com/KN2x5Ck46a — London Labour (@LondonLabour) December 5, 2022

Labour claim their platform would bring “power and job opportunities” to “our towns, cities and regions”. If Croydon’s an example to go by, only for the official receivers…