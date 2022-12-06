An Extinction Rebellion loon who vandalised Barclays’ London HQ broke down in tears during a court appearance yesterday, after the jury found her and six other activists guilty of causing over £100,000 worth of criminal damage to the building earlier this year. Carol Wood, who was the only member of the group not with a previous conviction, reportedly couldn’t hold back the waterworks once she realised smashing windows and throwing paint around might finally land her in a cell…

The group were warned yesterday they could now face up to 18 months in prison, with the judge claiming “all options” were on the table following their conviction. The sentencing is set for January 27. Enjoy Christmas dinner, Carol, it may be a gruel-heavy February…