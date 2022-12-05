Last Tuesday saw a rare Privilege Motion levelled against the SNP’s John Nicolson by David Davis for offences against the Speaker. Nicholson’s defence was so rebarbative that the Commons voted to refer him to the Privileges committee with only half his own party voting in his favour.

The following day, Nicolson’s vote on the Finance Bill was recorded as a proxy by his colleague Owen Thompson. A proxy vote, Parliament guidance says, is available for those with long term illnesses or childbirth issues.

Now Guido hears that someone bearing the most marked resemblance to John Nicolson was seen at the Sky party at the Garden Museum by Lambeth Palace early that very evening of the Finance Bill.

If we can rule out childbirth as a problem for the SNP’s most popular MP, Guido can only celebrate the revitalising effects of party-time as a magical, medicinal cure-all.