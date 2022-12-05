The Senedd is getting down to delivering on the key priorities of Welsh citizens, and top of the agenda: making sure the men of the Senedd are well-supplied in sanitary products. Men using the Senedd’s bathrooms in recent days have been greeted with the sight of free feminine hygiene products. The move was organised by the Senedd Commission Trade Union Side, with the products “provided free of charge for all those that need them”. Somehow Guido doubts they’ll be flying off the shelf…

Co-conspirators could be forgiven for thinking this is more likely to be a simple mistake than an example of woke excesses. Nope. They’re being dished out in bathrooms across the Senedd…