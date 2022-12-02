Multi-million pound renovations now complete, UnHerd have finally opened the doors to their swanky new patch in Westminster, with Guido joining half of SW1 at the launch event this week to munch on canapés and quaff champagne in the UnHerd Club for the first time.

The building has been completely gutted and transformed: what used to be a townhouse and sandwich shop is now pulling triple-duty as UnHerd’s head office, private function room, and British brasserie rolled into one. The three-storey complex isn’t hard to find: it happens to stand proudly on Old Queen Street, just a few doors down from The Spectator…

While the upstairs UnHerd Club will play host to the site’s talks and private events, the Old Queen Street Cafe is now open to all seven days a week, promising “good food and good conversation”. An ideal watering hole for a liquid lunch. Chez Antoinette might have a challenger to the throne yet…