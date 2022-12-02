Eye-Test Delinquents, PPE Frauds, Lockdown Deaths, A Multitude Of Tory Ministers, And Fabulous Bracknell
An abbreviated miscellany of 20 facts, factual and fact-like assertions from our parliamentarians this last week:
- Bracknell is the Silicon Valley of the Thames Valley. James Sunderland.
- 17.5 million adults have not had an eye test in the last two years, as recommended. Marsha de Cordova
- Over the last 48 hours, wind has generated as little as 1% of our electricity. John Redwood.
- We support new nuclear. Ed Miliband.
- In addition to the laws of the land, MPs are subject to 12 different sets of rules. Chris Bryant.
- Wales has the highest imprisonment rate in Europe. Liz Saville Roberts.
- Since 2009-10, the UK Government’s day-to-day spending on public services has decreased significantly in real terms, with the UK Ministry of Justice falling by 40%, and the Home Office’s by about 25%. Jim Shannon.
- A Government report in July 2020 found that more than 200,000 lives could be lost due to lockdown. Esther McVey.
- The National Audit Office estimated that the bulk of the £37.5 billion spent on Test and Trace was wasted. Graham Stringer.
- 25 million surgical gowns supplied by Medpro which cost the taxpayer £122 million were rejected by the Department of Health because they were completely unusable. Abena Oppong-Asare.
- In the most deprived parts of my constituency life expectancy is 12 years lower than the national average. Scott Benton.
- Discarded disposable vapes mean that 10 tonnes of lithium are sent to landfill every year – a level equivalent to the lithium batteries inside 1,200 electric vehicles. Kirsten Oswald
- Saudi Arabia has executed 20 people for drugs-related offences in just two weeks. We believe there are 55 other people currently at risk of the death penalty. David Davis
- Legal content that a platform prohibits in its own terms of service should be removed – Online Safety Bill. Michelle Donelan.
- The rate of Mental Health Detentions of Black people in England is four times higher than of White people. Care Quality Commission Monitoring the Mental Health Act
- Banks are still refusing to handle accounts of family members [of parliamentarians] and other colleagues of mine are finding their accounts are being closed. Diane Hayter of Kentish Town.
- Each year, £300 billion is spent on public procurement. Lucy Neville-Rolfe.
- We still have a further 120 million items of PPE that are still in China, and which is costing taxpayers some £770,000 every day to keep them. David Alton of Liverpool.
- School funding is £4 billion higher this year than last year. Gillian Keegan.
- Some 90% of babies with Down’s syndrome are aborted. Fiona Bruce.
And a bonus Bryant:
Since the last general election, 177 Conservative MPs have been Ministers.