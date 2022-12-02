An abbreviated miscellany of 20 facts, factual and fact-like assertions from our parliamentarians this last week:

Bracknell is the Silicon Valley of the Thames Valley. James Sunderland.

17.5 million adults have not had an eye test in the last two years, as recommended. Marsha de Cordova

Over the last 48 hours, wind has generated as little as 1% of our electricity. John Redwood.

We support new nuclear. Ed Miliband.

In addition to the laws of the land, MPs are subject to 12 different sets of rules. Chris Bryant.

Wales has the highest imprisonment rate in Europe. Liz Saville Roberts.

Liz Saville Roberts. Since 2009-10, the UK Government’s day-to-day spending on public services has decreased significantly in real terms, with the UK Ministry of Justice falling by 40%, and the Home Office’s by about 25%. Jim Shannon.

A Government report in July 2020 found that more than 200,000 lives could be lost due to lockdown. Esther McVey.

Esther McVey. The National Audit Office estimated that the bulk of the £37.5 billion spent on Test and Trace was wasted. Graham Stringer.

25 million surgical gowns supplied by Medpro which cost the taxpayer £122 million were rejected by the Department of Health because they were completely unusable. Abena Oppong-Asare.

In the most deprived parts of my constituency life expectancy is 12 years lower than the national average. Scott Benton.

Discarded disposable vapes mean that 10 tonnes of lithium are sent to landfill every year – a level equivalent to the lithium batteries inside 1,200 electric vehicles. Kirsten Oswald

Saudi Arabia has executed 20 people for drugs-related offences in just two weeks. We believe there are 55 other people currently at risk of the death penalty. David Davis

Legal content that a platform prohibits in its own terms of service should be removed – Online Safety Bill. Michelle Donelan.

The rate of Mental Health Detentions of Black people in England is four times higher than of White people. Care Quality Commission Monitoring the Mental Health Act

Banks are still refusing to handle accounts of family members [of parliamentarians] and other colleagues of mine are finding their accounts are being closed. Diane Hayter of Kentish Town.

Each year, £300 billion is spent on public procurement. Lucy Neville-Rolfe.

We still have a further 120 million items of PPE that are still in China, and which is costing taxpayers some £770,000 every day to keep them. David Alton of Liverpool.

School funding is £4 billion higher this year than last year. Gillian Keegan.

Some 90% of babies with Down’s syndrome are aborted. Fiona Bruce.

And a bonus Bryant: