Sajid Javid has announced he will not fight his Bromsgrove seat at the next election. He is now the 13th Tory MP to throw in the towel ahead of 2024 – and the biggest name yet. His team had emphatically denied claims he was planning to quit, although he says CCHQ’s looming declaration-deadline and boundary changes “accelerated his thinking”. He got 63.4% of the vote in 2019…

“After much reflection I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next General Election. Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe in.”

It was just five months ago that Javid launched his leadership bid…

Read his full letter to the Chair of Bromsgrove Conservative Association below: