Sajid Javid has announced he will not fight his Bromsgrove seat at the next election. He is now the 13th Tory MP to throw in the towel ahead of 2024 – and the biggest name yet. His team had emphatically denied claims he was planning to quit, although he says CCHQ’s looming declaration-deadline and boundary changes “accelerated his thinking”. He got 63.4% of the vote in 2019…
“After much reflection I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next General Election.
Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe in.”
It was just five months ago that Javid launched his leadership bid…
Read his full letter to the Chair of Bromsgrove Conservative Association below:
“Dear Paul,
I am writing to inform you that I have decided not to stand at the next General Election as the Conservative Party candidate for Bromsgrove.
While that election is not required to be held for two more years, the Conservative Party has asked MPs to confirm their intentions at this early stage to enable preparations for the campaign, especially in light of various boundary changes. This has accelerated my decision making.
It has been a decision I have wrestled with for some time, but I have ultimately concluded not to stand again for what would be my fifth election.
I am very proud of what we have achieved for Bromsgrove District and of my work in Parliament and Government. This decision will not mark the end of my Parliamentary activity, particularly for the causes I care deeply about. Nor will it impact my duties as a local MP on behalf of constituents across Bromsgrove.
Being the local MP and serving in Government has been the privilege of my life and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve. I always sought to make decisions in the national interest, and in line with my values, and I can only hope my best was sufficient.
I will of course continue to support my friend the Prime Minister and the people of Bromsgrove in any way I can.
Yours sincerely,
Sajid Javid”