The Tories are on the hunt for a new Director of the Conservative Research Department (CRD), with a vacancy appearing this week on CCHQ’s job board looking for someone with “exceptional political judgment” and “excellent attention to detail” to steer the ship into the election. The job had previously been advertised earlier in the month, although it looks like it’s been extended…

“The successful candidate will lead and execute the Party’s day-to-day political strategy and research, offering immediate, comprehensive, strategic, consistent and effective advice to senior members of the party. They will also be responsible for leading one of the most talented political teams in the United Kingdom and will therefore require excellent managerial and leadership experience.”

Whoever bags it will inevitably be fighting an uphill battle. The fact there’s even a vacancy at the moment is ominous for the party. They’re bottoming out in the polls and don’t have long to turn the ship around. Together with most of the press having had enough of the show, Starmer is getting a free ride into Number 10…