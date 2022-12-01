Clarion Housing Group, one of the six housing associations Michael Gove named and shamed for failing to repair their properties to an acceptable standard, have yet again fallen foul of the Housing Ombudsman.

Today the watchdog rapped the Group for “severe maladministration” – for the fourth time – after “failings in dealing with a resident’s request to be removed from a tenancy.” This is the same Clarion Housing Group which boasts Theresa May’s ex-Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell as a non-executive director…

The report goes on to recommend Clarion “provide staff training and review its record keeping.” Any space on the course for Gavin?