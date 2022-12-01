Boris will fight for his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat at the next election. Despite rumours suggesting he’d shift to a safer seat – like Nadine Dorries’ Mid Bedfordshire constituency – the former PM told a synagogue audience in Ruislip this week that it was “absolutely” his intention to stay put and fight for his existing seat. A source “close” to Boris said the same to Sky News this afternoon. On the basis of current national polling Boris is predicted to lose his seat to Labour.

He clearly believes he can buck the national trend. MPs have until Monday to decide whether they’re up for the fight in 2024…