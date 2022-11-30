In news that will not surprise co-conspirators, the current Cabinet isn’t popular with anyone much – nor even among Conservative members. The latest Conservative Home cabinet popularity league tables have been published and very few come off well. The big losers are Rishi Sunak, on 9%, and Jeremy Hunt on -9%. Both fell by 40% in less than a month…

Elsewhere, Dominic Raab may be feeling the heat from the Lobby’s campaign for his scalp – he dropped by 18%. Michael Gove also lost support. Robert Jenrick came dead last.

The average score for a cabinet minister was 21.7, lower than the 23.7 under Liz Truss and the last month of Boris. For context, Boris’s first cabinet averaged 57.4…