Lee Anderson Versus Steve Bray Round Six: Dangerous Dave Edition

The bell has rung on the latest round in Westminster’s favourite feud. This week’s bout has a slightly different feel, now that Steve Bray has lost his cameraman and has to film his battles himself. For what it’s worth, Guido hears the “Dangerous Dave” rumours are unsubstantiated. Either way, the result is always the same…

Red Wall Rottweiler Lee Anderson tells Guido:

“With over 1 million job vacancies in the UK, this message has not yet reached the central reservation on Whitehall where Bray and his crew spend hours wasting police time. It’s time they were taken to a place of work and made to make a meaningful contribution to society rather than sponge on the great British public. He is nothing but a nuisance.”

6-0 to the hon. Member for Ashfield…