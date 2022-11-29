Wakeford Claims Minimum Wage is 11p an Hour mdi-fullscreen

The rising cost of living is pushing many into making cuts and savings wherever they can, although in Christian Wakeford’s case, Guido would recommend he splashes out on a new calculator. In a tweet shared last night, the Labour opposition whip had a go at contextualising the crisis for youngsters:

By Guido’s maths, this would suggest an 18-20-year-old working on the minimum wage earns just over 11p per hour.

The actual minimum wage is £6.83, rising to £7.49 next year. Wakeford has since deleted his tweet and had another go, this time avoiding the maths altogether – just in case…

Lesson learnt…

UPDATE:  A co-conspirator gets in touch to point out Wakeford is Chair of the APPG on Alcohol Harm. Complaining how much a teenager has to earn in order to buy a pint seems rather odd in that context. Not that it did Guido any harm when he was a school boy…
