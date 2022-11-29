The rising cost of living is pushing many into making cuts and savings wherever they can, although in Christian Wakeford’s case, Guido would recommend he splashes out on a new calculator. In a tweet shared last night, the Labour opposition whip had a go at contextualising the crisis for youngsters:

By Guido’s maths, this would suggest an 18-20-year-old working on the minimum wage earns just over 11p per hour.

The actual minimum wage is £6.83, rising to £7.49 next year. Wakeford has since deleted his tweet and had another go, this time avoiding the maths altogether – just in case…

The disparity of pay for young people in the workplace isn’t right. Many do the same role as their elder counterparts and do the same work but can be paid up to £5 less per hour.



Proud to support @GMBLondonRegion campaign. Young people deserve better #DemandFairPay pic.twitter.com/7dqIn2Zb2F — Christian Wakeford MP (@Christian4BuryS) November 28, 2022

Lesson learnt…

UPDATE: A co-conspirator gets in touch to point out Wakeford is Chair of the APPG on Alcohol Harm. Complaining how much a teenager has to earn in order to buy a pint seems rather odd in that context. Not that it did Guido any harm when he was a school boy…