Recently, Guido revealed that CCHQ has created a team library outside Nadhim Zahawi’s office, allowing staff to borrow and donate books for communal lending. It appears the Telegraph has had a similar idea. Guido reckons the available books differ somewhat from Tory HQ’s.

Photos taken by a mole in the vicinity reveal the book selection has been specially curated to push an ideology, completely at odds with the paper’s public stance. The shelves, called “The Library of Belonging”, only stock books on diversity, gender identity and ‘white fragility’:

Staying Power: The History of Black People in Britain

Building an Inclusive Organisation

Coming Out: The Emergence of LGBT Identities in Britain from the 19th Century to Present

The Good Immigrant

Everyday Sexism

Inclusive Leadership

Britain Post Brexit: A Practical Guide to Moving On

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man

Overcoming Everyday Racism

The Gender Games

White Fragility

Refusing to Be a Man

Whitewashing Britain

Black, Listed

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?

It seems bizarre to Guido that a newspaper based on a sensible political philosophy allows its staff to be scolded by a group of middle-class graduates in the HR department. Based on the sign-out sheet, it seems staff aren’t that interested…