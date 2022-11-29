Recently, Guido revealed that CCHQ has created a team library outside Nadhim Zahawi’s office, allowing staff to borrow and donate books for communal lending. It appears the Telegraph has had a similar idea. Guido reckons the available books differ somewhat from Tory HQ’s.
Photos taken by a mole in the vicinity reveal the book selection has been specially curated to push an ideology, completely at odds with the paper’s public stance. The shelves, called “The Library of Belonging”, only stock books on diversity, gender identity and ‘white fragility’:
It seems bizarre to Guido that a newspaper based on a sensible political philosophy allows its staff to be scolded by a group of middle-class graduates in the HR department. Based on the sign-out sheet, it seems staff aren’t that interested…