Telegraph’s Woke Book Library – Not Many Withdrawals mdi-fullscreen

Recently, Guido revealed that CCHQ has created a team library outside Nadhim Zahawi’s office, allowing staff to borrow and donate books for communal lending. It appears the Telegraph has had a similar idea. Guido reckons the available books differ somewhat from Tory HQ’s.

Photos taken by a mole in the vicinity reveal the book selection has been specially curated to push an ideology, completely at odds with the paper’s public stance. The shelves, called “The Library of Belonging”, only stock books on diversity, gender identity and ‘white fragility’:

  • Staying Power: The History of Black People in Britain
  • Building an Inclusive Organisation
  • Coming Out: The Emergence of LGBT Identities in Britain from the 19th Century to Present
  • The Good Immigrant
  • Everyday Sexism
  • Inclusive Leadership
  • Britain Post Brexit: A Practical Guide to Moving On
  • Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man
  • Overcoming Everyday Racism
  • The Gender Games
  • White Fragility
  • Refusing to Be a Man
  • Whitewashing Britain
  • Black, Listed
  • Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?

It seems bizarre to Guido that a newspaper based on a sensible political philosophy allows its staff to be scolded by a group of middle-class graduates in the HR department. Based on the sign-out sheet, it seems staff aren’t that interested…
mdi-tag-outline Telegraph
mdi-timer November 29 2022 @ 17:18 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments