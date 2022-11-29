Rees-Mogg Tells Tory Rebels to Wind it In

Jacob Rees-Mogg is setting an example to Tory backbenchers who may not be best pleased with Rishi’s premiership. The latest episode of the Moggcast sees the former Cabinet minister warn agitated backbenchers their continuing rebellions and divisions risk an election defeat:

“We have to support our current leader, and we therefore have to vote for what he puts in front of us… one owes the party leadership support on the routine business of government. “You don’t help your own seat by making life difficult for the government. You just make it more difficult for anybody. So I think these rebellions are ill-advised.”

Rees-Mogg’s words come amid a rebellious pincer movement heading for the whips office, with Simon Clarke, Boris and Liz Truss pushing for a relaxation of onshore wind farms, and Tory home county grandees like Theresa Villiers and Bob Seely trying to kill off house-building. It doesn’t matter what any Tory backbencher wants if Labour is set to win a huge majority within the next two years…