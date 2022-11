The moment nobody’s been waiting for may soon be upon us. Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC last night, David Miliband couldn’t deny his intentions to make a political comeback.

MARR: I’m putting it to you that you will be back in Parliament by the time of the next election.

MILIBAND: Well, erm (SPLUTTERS) that’s NOT been decided.

As Andrew Marr concluded, “He didn’t say No.”

What with Labour’s position in the polls, Miliband has certainly picked his moment. Brother Ed must be delighted…