In an ultimate act of rough justice, Khalid Mahmood’s former staffer (and ex-lover) Elaina Cohen, who already won an unfair dismissal claim against Mahmood earlier this year, has announced she’s standing for selection in Birmingham Perry Barr. Having first beaten Catfish Khalid in court, she’s now determined to finish the job… by beating him in his own constituency.

Back in May, Cohen accused Mahmood of dumping her after she refused to become his second wife, and subsequently firing her when she pointed out a female colleague had been sharing antisemitic messages on Facebook. The case went all the way to the London Central Employment Tribunal, where the court declared for Cohen. Now she’s announced her next move, writing on Facebook last night:

“It appears that the only way to get justice for the victims of criminal abuse and for myself is to become an MP myself, so I will be standing in the Perry Barr selection. It’s early days yet and the selection timetable has not yet been announced but I have asked the party to notify me when the process opens and I already have the support of local politicians.”

When Cohen’s first made her accusations, Mahmood infamously claimed she was just “making life difficult” for him. Doesn’t look like it’s about to get any easier…

Hat-tip: Skwawkbox