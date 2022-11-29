Next week the infamous Online Safety Bill returns to the Commons. The government has ditched the “legal but harmful” clause but has replaced it with… something worse.

The new wording requires social media moderators who have “reasonable grounds to infer” that content will create “serious distress” to remove that content. Taken together, “Reasonable grounds to infer” and “serious distress” are a significant step into the shadows..

Back in May this year, a Government “communications offences factsheet” told us that the criteria for “legal but harmful” were:

Is harm intended to the likely audience?

Is there a reasonable excuse?

Is it a matter of public interest?

Thus, under the previous “legal but harmful” proposals – political cartoons were exempt. Also, the statement “I don’t believe trans women are women” was exempt. The guidance said “There is no intended harm and neither was there a substantial risk of serious distress.”

The new wording creates a demand for “seriously distressed” people – for fervent believers in their religion, gender identity, personal ideology to express anguish. How can moderators look at social posts from, say, the trans lobby saying, “You have erased our existence!” and not infer “serious distress”? Guido is pretty certain that if a demand for hysteria is created, the supply will rise to meet it.