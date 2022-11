On Sunday, SNP MP David Linden tweeted an image of a pile of letters to be sent to constituents, proud of himself for managing the basic duties of his job. David was clearly too occupied crafting the perfect tweet, as he didn’t notice that his constituent’s names and addresses were visible for all to see…

Guido has taken care to blur the details of Linden’s constituents. Glasgow East constituents expecting a letter from their MP might want to check David’s Twitter – you know your GDPR rights…