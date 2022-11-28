Ex-GB News Editorial Director John McAndrew Joins BBC mdi-fullscreen

TV veteran John McAndrew has bagged a top new gig at the BBC as the broadcaster’s new Director of News Programmes, starting in the new year. McAndrew joins after a stint as the launch editor for Andrew Neil’s Channel 4 show, and before that, GB News’s first Editorial Director and Director of Programming. He quit GB News in July 2021, following reported clashes with the top brass over the ideological direction of the channel…

Announcing the move today, BBC News CEO Deborah Turness said:

“John is a hugely creative talent, with excellent editorial judgement. He’s a leading programme innovator who has a deep understanding of how to connect with audiences, and will ensure they get the value they deserve from BBC News. It’s wonderful to welcome him back to the BBC.”

McAndrew worked at the BBC early in his career, so it’s something of a homecoming. Still, it’ll probably ruffle some lefty feathers…

 
