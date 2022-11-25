After Guido revealed the role of prominent Remain campaigner Will Dry within Rishi’s government, further details of Dry’s Wet credentials have come to light.

Dinah Glover, Chair of London East Conservatives, shared on Twitter how she kicked Will out of the Conservatives for holding a Labour membership. She added he was “completely desperate to stop Brexit”.

Guido only had to look as far as Will’s Twitter to back up these claims.

Not content with taking Labour’s economic policy, Rishi’s now taking their supporters too…